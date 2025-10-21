Fellowship, Escape From Duckov, and Ball x Pit Debut on the Steam Charts - Sales

Battlefield 6 has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 43, 2025, which ended October 21, 2025.

There were three games that debuted in the top 10 this week with Fellowship in fourth place, Escape From Duckov in fifth place, and Ball x Pit in eighth place.

ARC Raiders pre-orders shot up to second place, Steam Deck remained in third place, and EA Sports FC 26 fell four spots to sixth place. Digimon Story Time Stranger dropped three spots to seventh place, Hogwarts Legacy re-entered the top 10 in ninth place, and Dead by Daylight fell from seventh to 10th places.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Battlefield 6 ARC Raiders - Pre-orders Steam Deck Fellowship - NEW Escape From Duckov - NEW EA Sports FC 26 Digimon Story Time Stranger Ball x Pit - NEW Hogwarts Legacy Dead by Daylight

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Battlefield 6 Counter-Strike 2 ARC Raiders - Pre-orders Steam Deck Fellowship - NEW Escape From Duckov - NEW PUBG: Battlegrounds EA Sports FC 26 Digimon Story Time Stranger Ball x Pit - NEW

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

