Next Sega Football Club Champions Delayed to Early 2026

Sega announced it has delayed the release of the free-to-play Football Manager-powered simulation game, Sega Football Club Champions 2025, from 2025 to early 2026 and has updated the title to Sega Football Club Champions 2026.

The game will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC via Steam, iOS, and Android.

Sega states the game was delayed following feedback from players during the closed beta test held in August. The extra time will be used to improve the game's quality and add more features.

