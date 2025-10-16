Nintendo Reportedly Aims to Produce 25 Million Switch 2 Units by March 2026 - Sales

Nintendo is reportedly looking to produce as many as 25 million Nintendo Switch 2 units by the end of its fiscal year, which ends March 2026. This is according to people familiar with the matter that spoke with Bloomberg.

The company has asked its manufacturing partners to increase production as it counts on the demand to keep up over the holiday and into next year.

Shipping estimates from its assembly partners have the Switch 2 selling around 20 million units this fiscal year, with leftover consoles available in inventory for the next fiscal year.

Nintendo's forecast for the Switch 2 for the fiscal year is currently at 15 million units. However, Nintendo was able to ship more than third of that figure in its first month alone with 5.82 million units shipped in June and even sold over six million units in just seven weeks.

The Switch 2 is currently the fastest selling video game console of all-time as it has sold over eight million units by the end of August, according to VGChartz estimates.

