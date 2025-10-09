PlayStation's Mark Cerny and AMD's Jack Huynh Discuss the 'Future of Play' - News

/ 196 Views

by, posted 15 minutes ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment's Mark Cerny and AMD's Jack Huynh in a new video discuss Project Amethys, a collaboration between the two companies focused on Machine Learning-based technology for graphics and gameplay.

Cerny is best known as the lead architect on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro, while Huynh is AMD's senior vice president and general manager of computing and graphic.

"AMD’s Jack Huynh, SVP and GM, Computing and Graphics Group, and Mark Cerny, lead architect of PS5 and PS5 Pro, discuss the latest developments from Project Amethyst – the collaboration between Sony Interactive Entertainment and AMD focused on Machine Learning-based technology for graphics and gameplay – a shared commitment to push gaming technology forward," reads the description to the video.

"Mark and Jack share three gaming technology breakthroughs that will lead to benefits across the gaming industry in the future."

View the video below:

Cerny and Huynh share three gaming technology breakthroughs in the video that will lead to benefits across the video game industry in the future. This includes new machine learning technology for FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) and PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), dedicated hardware that handles ray and path tracing in real time, and a new Universal Compression system.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles