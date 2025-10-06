EA Sports FC 26 Dominates the French Charts - Sales

EA Sports FC 26 (PS5) has debuted in in first place on the French charts for week 39, 2025, according to SELL.

The PS4 version of EA Sports FC 26 debuted in second place, the Xbox Series X|S version debuted in fourth place, and the Nintendo Switch version debuted in fifth place.

Silent Hill f - Day One Edition (PS5) debuted in third place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

Nintendo Switch 2

Mario Kart World EA Sports FC 26 Donkey Kong Bananza

PlayStation 5

EA Sports FC 26 Silent Hill f NBA 2K26

Xbox Series X|S

EA Sports FC 26 Silent Hill f Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Nintendo Switch

EA Sports FC 26 Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

PS4 EA Sports FC 26 Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition PC EA Sports FC 26 EA Sports FC 26 - Ultimate Edition Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

