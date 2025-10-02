Silent Hill f Debuts in 1st on the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 44K - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

Silent Hill f (PS5) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 57,475 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending September 28, 2025.

EA Sports FC 26 (PS5) debuted in third place with sales of 11,327 units. The Switch version debuted in eighth place with sales of 6,529 units.

Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian (NS) debuted in fourth place with sales of 10,425 units. The PS5 version debuted in sixth place with sales of 9,802 units.

9 R.I.P. sequel (NS) debuted in fifth place with sales of 10,037 units. Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (NS) debuted in ninth place with sales of 5,571 units.

Mario Kart World (NS2) dropped from first to second place with sales of 35,027 and Donkey Kong Bananza (NS2) fell three spots to seventh with sales of 9,055 units. Minecraft (NS) is 10th place with sales of 5,061 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 44,150 units sold. The Switch 1 sold 23,110 units, the PlayStation 5 sold 16,911 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 441 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 21 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[PS5] Silent Hill f (Konami, 09/25/25) – 57,475 (New) [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 35,027 (1,801,323) [PS5] EA Sports FC 26 (Electronic Arts, 09/26/25) – 11,327 (New) [NSW] Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian (Koei Tecmo, 09/26/25) – 10,425 (New) [NSW] 9 R.I.P. sequel (Idea Factory, 09/25/25) – 10,037 (New) [PS5] Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian (Koei Tecmo, 09/26/25) – 9,802 (New) [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 9,055 (327,496) [NSW] EA Sports FC 26 (Electronic Arts, 09/26/25) – 6,529 (New) [NSW] Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (SEGA, 09/25/25) – 5,571 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,061 (4,012,680)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 44,150 (2,109,622) Switch OLED Model – 14,187 (9,200,581) PlayStation 5 – 11,597 (5,797,893) Switch Lite – 6,369 (6,675,041) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,228 (1,007,265) Switch – 2,554 (20,152,804) PlayStation 5 Pro – 2,086 (251,777) Xbox Series X – 253 (322,616) Xbox Series S – 98 (339,599) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 90 (21,673) PlayStation 4 – 21 (7,929,938)

