My Hero Academia: All's Justice Launches February 6, 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Byking announced My Hero Academia: All's Justice will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 6, 2026.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Smash through My Hero Academia’s final story arc and triumph over your foes in spectacular 3v3 battles! Follow Deku and the journeys of other characters in the Final War between Heroes and Villains, and experience the world-shaking, climactic clash between One For All and All For One in My Hero Academia: All’s Justice!

My Hero Academia: All’s Justice is the super-powered 3D arena fighter where your favorite characters from the My Hero Academia franchise appear in their latest and most powerful forms, framed within a Refined Battle System. Furthermore, dive into a variety of game modes, including original scenario based Team-Up Mission where you’ll experience hero life as a U.A. High 1-A student in a Virtual Space!

Relive the Final War Storyline

Experience the final battle of My Hero Academia from a new perspective in My Hero Academia: All’s Justice’s story mode. Re-live Bakugo’s fearless stand against All For One, experience Deku’s heroic struggle to bring justice and redemption to his fated foe, and more in a unique and cinematic take on the climactic clash of My Hero Academia.

The Largest My Hero Academia Roster

Heroes and Villains collide in the gigantic roster of My Hero Academia characters! Play your favorite U.A. Students, including all of Class 1-A, Pro Heroes like Mirko and Best Jeanist, and Villains such as All For One, Shigaraki and Dabi from across the full story of My Hero Academia, including their final and full-powered versions!

Unleash Your Quirks and Potential in Fast-paced Strategic Battles

Take control of your favorite U.A. Students, Pro Heroes, and Villains, and utilize their unique Quirks to pummel, blast, and trick your foes.

Unleash each character’s “Quirk” like never before by activating “Rising,” which allows attack power, movement speed, and Quirk actions all enhanced.

Mix and match your team’s Quirks to find synergies and add depth to your tactics and strategies. Chain combos while switching characters to seize victory!

A Day in the Life of a Hero

Step into the shoes of Deku and Class 1-A students in “Team-Up Mission” and tackle training exercise in a Virtual Space! Based on an original game scenario form a team with Class 1-A students as your allies and complete various missions and triumph over Villains in an exclusive map!

Furthermore, jump into “Archives Battle” which will be unlocked by completing Team-Up Mission to experience iconic battles from across the full story of My Hero Academia.

