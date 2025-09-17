Mutant Football League 2 Launches December 10 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 504 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Developer Digital Dreams Entertainment announced the arcade sports game, Mutant Football League 2, will leave Early Access and launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on December 10 for $29.99.

"Mutant League is my bastard child that I’ve loved since its inception in the early nineties,” said Mutant Football League 2 creative director Michael Mendheim. "And now, against all odds, our small team of passionate and dedicated developers has managed to resurrect it for a new generation.

"At its core, it’s fun, hard-hitting, and unpredictable—easy to pick up and play, yet layered with depth and strategy. We’re thrilled that on December 10, 2025, Mutant Football League 2 will bring joy, laughter, and maybe a few bruises among friends to players worldwide."

View the launch date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Mutant Football League 2 is the outrageous, over-the-top successor to the 2017 cult-classic created by Michael Mendheim, the mind behind Electronic Arts‘ ’90s SEGA Genesis hits Mutant League Football and Mutant League Hockey. His team is back in action and hittin’ harder than Swift’s post-engagement half-time show.

This is not your parents’ football game or a bloated simulation that chases realism at the expense of fun. Mutant Football League 2 is a brutal, darkly comedic eight-on-eight arcade-style action-packed football game. Teams of Mutated Super-Humans, Monstrous Orcs, Skeletal Deadheads, and Armored BruiserBots are pit against each other in fantastical arenas packed with deadly traps and sinister hazards like buzzsaws and giant mutant worms. This “anti-Madden” blends the pick-up-and-play accessibility of arcade sports games with strategic depth and a buttload of monstrous mayhem. Referees don’t just blow calls—they get blown up. Players don’t just fumble—they explode into limbs and pink mist.

In Mutant Football League 2, you’ll create your dream team of dirty dudes and customize your team’s player composition and tactics. The right team is your ticket to gridiron glory, and you’ll have to define their playing style. Will you deploy a relentless offensive by mutilating the opposition? Or will you slice through the enemy’s defense with razor-sharp, brainy maneuvers? It’s up to you to show the world your prowess and become a true MFL legend. Under your guidance, these mutants will rise from scrubs to legends, crushing the competition with style and savagery across Mutant Football League 2‘s single-player Season, Dynasty Supreme franchise mode, and online multiplayer.

Key Features

Bloody Sunday! Sunday! Sunday! – Brace yourself for exploding body parts, comically horrific deaths, and blood splatters that paint the field red. Whether getting blitzed by a rampaging monster or succumbing to a trap-laden end zone, every game is a symphony of unpredictable chaos. Dirty Trick plays even allow teams to commit bannable atrocities; those poor refs… Nothing and no one is safe.

Monster Squad – Choose from over 36 MFL teams composed of maniacal mutant versions of pro football superstars—32 pro-league teams like the Karcass City Creeps, Killadelphia Evils, and Blitzburgh Steelheads, and 4 minor league teams like the Orcs of Hazards and Tokyo Terminators. MFL player cards also unlock historic players who can be signed in Free Agency; So, if you’d prefer to be a special snowflake, you can create an original team and craft a legacy of your own.

Mutantmaxxing

Evolve your mutant baddies to unlock new armor sets, mutations, and weapons such as chainsaws, shotguns, and more. Hell, you can even use SkillRoid Boosts to give your players special abilities during a game. We ain’t natty out here.

Dynasty Supreme

Become the ringleader of the freakshow in MFL2’s franchise mode. Start at the bottom of the league and claw to the top, turning pro by beating the competition across several seasons and winning Mayhem Bowls. Draft rookies every season and train them up to build a powerful roster.

Doom Field Designer

Design your team’s arena, strategically placing lethal hazards and manipulating the weather—buzz saws to trim the competition, fire geysers to turn up the heat, or drop a blizzard on those fools. Make your stadium into the kind of place where only your team loves to play, and everyone else just prays to survive.

The Voice of the MFL

Tim Kitzrow, the iconic voice of your favorite sports franchises—NBA Jam, NFL Blitz, NHL Hitz, and MLB Slugfest—commentates MFL 2, reciting plays and talking all kinds of smack. BOOMSHAKALAKA!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles