Tomb Raider Live-Action Series to Start Filming in 2026, Stars Sophie Turner as Lara Croft

The live-action Tomb Raider series by Amazon will start filming on January 19, 2026, according to Variety.

Amazon MGM Studios has also confirmed following rumors last year that Sophie Turner will star as Lara Croft. Turner is best known for her role as Sansa Stark in the HBO adaptation of Game of Thrones.

It was previously reported Phoebe Waller-Bridge is the creator, writer, and executive producer on the series. Chad Hodge will also serve as an executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Waller-Bridge. Jonathan van Tulleken will also be a director and executive producer.

The developer of the Tomb Raider video game series, Crystal Dynamics, will also serve as an executive producer.

"I’m so excited to announce the formidable Sophie Turner as our Lara alongside this phenomenal creative team," said Waller-Bridge. "It’s not very often you get to make a show of this scale with a character you grew up loving. Everyone on board is wildly passionate about Lara and are all as outrageous, brave, and hilarious as she is. Get your artifacts out… Croft is coming…"

Turner added, "I am thrilled beyond measure, to be playing Lara Croft. She’s such an iconic character, who means so much to so many – and I am giving everything I’ve got. They’re massive shoes to fill, following in the steps of Angelina and Alicia with their powerhouse performances, but with Phoebe at the helm, we (and Lara) are all in very safe hands. I can’t wait for you all to see what we have cooking."

