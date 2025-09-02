Capcom President: PS5 Price is an 'Unexpectedly Large' Barrier for Monster Hunter Wild Sales - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 1,013 Views
Capcom president Haruhito Tsujimoto in an interview with Nikkei (via VideoGamesChronicle) with stated the high price of the PlayStation 5 has hurt the sales of the Monster Hunter Wilds.
Tsujimoto was asked how Capcom plans to build on the initial 10 million units sold in its first month and he stated Capcom has "found that the 'PS5 barrier' is unexpectedly large."
"The console costs about 80,000 yen ($540 USD)," said Tsujimoto. "When you factor in the cost of software and monthly subscriptions, it comes to about 100,000 yen ($675 USD) at the time of purchase. This is not an amount that can be easily reached, especially for younger generations. This situation is not limited to Japan, but is similar overseas as well.
"Our next challenge is to overcome these obstacles and get Monster Hunter Wilds to as many people as possible. Sales will begin in the future, so we are currently formulating a strategy to take advantage of these opportunities to boost sales throughout the year.
"The Nintendo Switch 2 was released in June 2025 at a price of 49,980 yen (tax included), and the response was better than we had expected. While prices vary by country, this reaffirmed the high level of cost-consciousness among ordinary consumers."
Monster Hunter Wilds sales have slowed down since its first month and it has gone on to sell 10.5 million units as of June 30, 2025. This means around half a million units were sold from April to June of this year.
The game being a technical mess doesn't exactly make people rush to the game, especially if word of mouth is mixed. Still, funny he sounds disappointed after the game has sold over 10 million copies. No doubt a Switch 2 port is on the way.
The game can barely run on PS5 and SX/SS, do you realy think Switch 2 can do It?
I mean, the GPU side is good, Switch 2 can match Series S, but there is a huge gap in CPU.
Yeah there's not a chance the Switch 2 can run it. Not trying to be provocative to fans of the Switch 2 but as you say, the game barely runs on much better hardware.
Definitely, which I imagine is a big reason why Nintendo ensured that DLSS was available on the Switch 2. Switch 1 showed its age really quickly. Switch 2 would no doubt run into the same issues without DLSS.
It's selling at the same pace of PS4. PS5 price is in no way detrimental to Monster Hunter sales
Price of entry into gaming is higher than ever before which is a hindrance to games selling but honestly, I'm not entirely sure it's Sony (or anyone elses) fault. I mean sure, there's "if people are buying anyway why bother lowering the price" but when richest company in the world raise the price of their console which wasn't selling as well as Switch or PS5, you know something is up.
The real question is, if PS5 had lowered costs like normal because world economy wasn't screwed. Would it have sold far more units?
The bigger issue is that the game is poorly optimized and greatly diverges from the style and approach of prior entries
Funnily the PS5s userbase is the same in Japan and globally as when Monster Hunter World launched. Add PC day one and I feel barrier to entry isn't really a reason why it's sales were extremely front loaded..
For sure a Switch 2 version will add a few extra million players but fundamentally the game failed to meet expectations because of its reception & unrealistic expectations to begin with.