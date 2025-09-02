Capcom President: PS5 Price is an 'Unexpectedly Large' Barrier for Monster Hunter Wild Sales - News

Capcom president Haruhito Tsujimoto in an interview with Nikkei (via VideoGamesChronicle) with stated the high price of the PlayStation 5 has hurt the sales of the Monster Hunter Wilds.

Tsujimoto was asked how Capcom plans to build on the initial 10 million units sold in its first month and he stated Capcom has "found that the 'PS5 barrier' is unexpectedly large."

"The console costs about 80,000 yen ($540 USD)," said Tsujimoto. "When you factor in the cost of software and monthly subscriptions, it comes to about 100,000 yen ($675 USD) at the time of purchase. This is not an amount that can be easily reached, especially for younger generations. This situation is not limited to Japan, but is similar overseas as well.

"Our next challenge is to overcome these obstacles and get Monster Hunter Wilds to as many people as possible. Sales will begin in the future, so we are currently formulating a strategy to take advantage of these opportunities to boost sales throughout the year.

"The Nintendo Switch 2 was released in June 2025 at a price of 49,980 yen (tax included), and the response was better than we had expected. While prices vary by country, this reaffirmed the high level of cost-consciousness among ordinary consumers."

Monster Hunter Wilds sales have slowed down since its first month and it has gone on to sell 10.5 million units as of June 30, 2025. This means around half a million units were sold from April to June of this year.

