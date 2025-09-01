Mario Kart World Remains in First on the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 648 Views
Mario Kart World (NS2) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 34, 2025, according to SELL.
Donkey Kong Bananza (NS2) is up one spot to second place, while Mafia: The Old Country (PS5) is down one spot to third place.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) and Minecraft (NS) remained in fourth and fifth places, respectively.
- Mario Kart World
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV
PlayStation 5
- Mafia: The Old Country
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- EA Sports FC 25
Xbox Series X|S
- Mafia: The Old Country
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Minecraft
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- EA Sports FC 25
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition
- Farming Simulator 25
- Minecraft Java & Bedrock
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
Any chart that has MKW outselling Donkey Kong must include digital sales, since most people are getting it bundled.