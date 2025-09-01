Mario Kart World Remains in First on the French Charts - Sales

posted 6 hours ago

Mario Kart World (NS2) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 34, 2025, according to SELL.

Donkey Kong Bananza (NS2) is up one spot to second place, while Mafia: The Old Country (PS5) is down one spot to third place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) and Minecraft (NS) remained in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Nintendo Switch 2

Mario Kart World Donkey Kong Bananza Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV

PlayStation 5

Mafia: The Old Country Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 EA Sports FC 25

Xbox Series X|S

Mafia: The Old Country Assassin's Creed Shadows Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Nintendo Switch

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Super Mario Party Jamboree

PS4 EA Sports FC 25 Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition PC Farming Simulator 25 Minecraft Java & Bedrock

