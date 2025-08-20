Tormented Souls 2 Launches October 23 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher PQube and developer Dual Effect have announced the survival horror game, Tormented Souls 2, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on October 23.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The award-winning survival horror classic is back!

Caroline Walker is back in the sequel to the award-winning classic survival horror. Stalk the halls of haunting monasteries and other nightmarish locations. Brace yourself to confront terrifying creatures armed only with makeshift weapons as you desperately try to rescue your cursed sister.

Caroline Walker Returns! – After the events of Wildberger Hospital, Caroline yearns for a normal life with her younger sister, Anna. However, fate has other plans. As Anna falls victim to a mysterious affliction, coughing blood and experiencing blackened eyes and moments of unconsciousness, conventional remedies prove futile. In a desperate bid to save her sister, Caroline must turn to the supernatural.

An All-New Setting Filled with Unspeakable Horrors…

Welcome to Puerto Miller, a remote Southern American town with a chilling past. Founded ages ago by the reclusive Ismuit tribe—a small religious group that shunned the outside world—the town conceals unspeakable horrors beneath its ancient exterior.

Combat Terrifying Creatures with Makeshift Weapons

Face pulse-pounding combat as you confront monstrous creatures using a range of ingenious makeshift weapons. Every corner may hide an enemy, so resource management is key to survival.

Solve Mind-Bending Environmental-Based Puzzles

Utilize logic and reasoning to forge connections between items found in the environment and the intricately designed puzzles. Creatively combine resources to unlock twisted enigmas and delve deeper into the dark mysteries that shroud your path.

