Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is Out Now for PS5, Free Update Also Available on Xbox Series X|S and PC

posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Ninja Theory have released the Enhanced version of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 for the PlayStation 5.

Those who own the game on the Xbox Series X|S or PC, or have Xbox Game Pass, will get a free update to the Enhanced version today.

The Enhanced version of the game adds a new Performance mode and the challenging Dark Rot mode that will see the game end if the player dies too many times. The PC version also has a new Very High preset that improves the visuals more.

View the Enhanced launch trailer below:

The Deluxe Edition of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 on PS5 includes the original game, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, optimized for PS5, and the original soundtrack. It is priced at $69.99 / £69.99.

Those who own the PS4 version of Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice can get the PS5 upgrade for free.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 first launched for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store in May 2024.

