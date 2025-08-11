Donkey Kong Bananza Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

Donkey Kong Bananza has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 31st week of 2025.

Minecraft is up one spot to second place, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up two spots to third place, and EA Sports FC 25 remained in fourth place. Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV in its second week dropped three spots to fifth place, while the original Switch version, Super Mario Party Jamboree, is up one spot sixth place.

Ed & Edda: Grand Prix - Racing Champions in its second week is up one spot to seventh place and Nintendo Switch Sports re-entered the top 10 in eighth place.

Hogwarts Legacy and The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom traded place and are in ninth and 10th places, respectively.

There are a total of seven Nintendo games titles in the top 10 and three multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: Donkey Kong Bananza Minecraft Mario Kart 8 Deluxe EA Sports FC 25 Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV Super Mario Party Jamboree Ed & Edda: Grand Prix - Racing Champions Nintendo Switch Sports Hogwarts Legacy The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

