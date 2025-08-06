Sci-Fi FPS METAL EDEN Launches September 2 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher PLAION and developer Reikon Games announced the science-fiction first-person shooter, METAL EDEN, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on September 2.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

METAL EDEN is an adrenaline-rush science-fiction first-person shooter.

An advanced HYPER UNIT ASKA is sent on a suicide mission to rescue the citizens’ COREs from the vast monolithic city MOEBIUS once a hopeful new home for humanity now turned into a deadly trap.

Blast your way through the INTERNAL DEFENCE CORPS in cybernetic warfare, confront the ENGINEERS and uncover the mysteries of the project EDEN.

Cybernetic Warfare

Dive into cybernetic warfare against the machine forces that protect the secrets of an artificial world. Fight a diverse roster of tough, agile mecha troops and elemental forces. Extract energy cores and destroy the INTERNAL DEFENCE CORPS shields to gain a battle zone advantage. Develop your arsenal and combat capabilities to become an unstoppable HYPER UNIT.

HYPER UNIT ASKA

You are a HYPER UNIT—an advanced battle android.

Built to protect. Specialized in recon missions. Powered by a PHANTOM CORE. Dash, grapple and wall-run through the INTERNAL DEFENCE CORPS using enhanced parkour skills. Harness your superior agility and acrobatic combat prowess in pulse-pounding encounters. Transform into an ARMORED RAMBALL to charge into action and take on new and deadly machine foes. Control the air and dominate the battle with your gravity hooks and jetpack.

Paradise Lost

MOEBIUS—a vast monolithic city high above the planet’s surface protecting the mysterious HIVE TOWER. Run by mysterious ENGINEERS, once a hopeful new home for humanity has turned into a deadly trap. Explore the brutalist and monolithic environments of the derelict orbital city and the mysterious world below, VULCAN. As HYPER UNIT ASKA, engage in the ongoing conflict over the consciousness of a lost human colony stored within reinforced storage units.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

