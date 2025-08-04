Atelier Ryza Secret Trilogy Deluxe Pack Launches November 13 for Switch 2, PS5, Switch, PS4, and PC - News

/ 191 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust announced Atelier Ryza Secret Trilogy Deluxe Pack will launch for the Nintendo Switch PlayStation 5, Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on November 13.

The collection includes Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout, Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy, and Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key. It will also feature new playable characters and new story elements for all three titles.

Physical editions of the collection will only be available in Japan for the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the collection below:

Ryza’s adventures began in 2019 with the release of Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout, the 21st entry in the Atelier franchise. The game introduced players to a colorful cast of characters who embarked on an adventure to uncover the secrets of their island. The DX version of the title will introduce new playable characters including Agatha, Kilo and Romy. Players will also be able to discover events happening in parallel with the main storyline, such as the encounter of Kilo and Bos in the Underworld, and other events that took place between Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout DX and Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy DX.

Released in 2021, the second title in the Secret series takes place three years after the events of the first title. The game follows Ryza and her friends as they are confronted with a major decision and new secrets to uncover while searching for gates to the Underworld. In Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy DX, players will be able to play as Empel and Lila, while discovering a new episode in which the two companions meet Ryza at the capital to help her in her journey as she explores a new map.

Originally released in 2023, Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key DX completes the Secret series and takes players one year after the events depicted in Atelier Ryza 2. Players will follow Ryza and her friends on their final summer adventure as they attempt to save their island and discover the secret of the “Code of the Universe.” In addition to reuniting with beloved characters from previous episodes and meeting new companions, players will also be able to play as new characters from Atelier Ryza and Atelier Ryza 2, such as Clifford, Serri, and Kilo. The DX version will introduce a new side story following Clifford and Serri after their separation from Ryza. The two will team up and embark on a journey to help each other achieve their own goals. Fans will also discover a new event that delves deeper into the relationship between Kilo and Bos, as well as explore a new island and its mysterious ruins.

Lastly, all games will include quality-of-life improvements and new features to enrich players’ experience, such as the addition of a “Custom Combat” mode in which they will be able to choose the level and combination of monsters they want to face. In Atelier Ryza 2, Fi will follow and support Ryza as she explores ruins, helping her find clues, or restoring a small amount of the party members’ health in battles. Atelier Ryza 3 will introduce a new mount, the “Wind Beast,” which automatically gathers ingredients during exploration. Players can also now enjoy content that was previously provided as free and paid items in the original three games, such as swimsuit costumes, maps, recipes, and more. Additionally, those who previously experienced the Secret series will receive exclusive items to help them start their adventures as save data bonuses.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles