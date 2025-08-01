Nintendo Switch 1 Price to Increase in the US on August 3 Due to 'Market Conditions' - News

/ 474 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo announced the price of the Nintendo Switch in the United States will increase on August 3 due to "market conditions."

The Switch OLED, original Switch, Switch Lite, select Switch accessories, Switch 2 accessories, select amiibo, and the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo will all see a price change.

The price for the Nintendo Switch 2, physical and digital Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 games, Nintendo Switch Online memberships will remain unchanged for now. However, Nintendo did state "price adjustments may be necessary in the future."

Target has the new pricing for the Switch available on its website. The original Switch has increased by $40 to $339.99, the Switch Lite increased by $30 to $229.99, and the Switch OLED increased by $50 to $399.99.

Nintendo did increase the price of the Nintendo Switch in Canada today. The original Nintendo Switch increased by $20 CAD to $419.99, the Switch Lite increased by $20 CAD to $279.99, and the Switch OLED increased by $40 CAD to $489.99.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles