Nintendo Switch 1 Price to Increase in the US on August 3 Due to 'Market Conditions'

Nintendo announced the price of the Nintendo Switch in the United States will increase on August 3 due to "market conditions."
The Switch OLED, original Switch, Switch Lite, select Switch accessories, Switch 2 accessories, select amiibo, and the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo will all see a price change.
The price for the Nintendo Switch 2, physical and digital Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 games, Nintendo Switch Online memberships will remain unchanged for now. However, Nintendo did state "price adjustments may be necessary in the future."
Target has the new pricing for the Switch available on its website. The original Switch has increased by $40 to $339.99, the Switch Lite increased by $30 to $229.99, and the Switch OLED increased by $50 to $399.99.
Nintendo did increase the price of the Nintendo Switch in Canada today. The original Nintendo Switch increased by $20 CAD to $419.99, the Switch Lite increased by $20 CAD to $279.99, and the Switch OLED increased by $40 CAD to $489.99.
Is this the first time a console becomes more expensive after the release of its successor?
There have been many firsts this console generation, and none of them particularly good lol
Well the USA did vote for it.
Well, the dream of Nintendo fanboy Switch 1 overtaking the PS2 is getting further and further away, they'll have to leave that goal for Switch 2.
Sure you can blame Trump, but honestly Nintendo never discounted the console since it came out in 2017. They made a huge profit margin on them now, and they couldn't just eat up the tarffis cost on a 8 year old hardware?
Nintendo could have eaten this cost, as the console has never shifted in price from day 1, and clearly manufacturing costs are no where near what they were at the start to produce the Switch 1.
Yen is getting stronger according to Nintendo's latest financial update. They took a significant loss on FX. Could be a factor at play.
Are they trying not to reach 160M at this point?
They're trying to navigate a turbulent U.S. economy that is flapping in the wind from an asinine administration that has concepts of a plan.