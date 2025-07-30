Xbox Revenue Grew 10% YoY, Hardware Revenue Falls 22%, Game Pass Nears $5B - Sales

Microsoft has released its earnings report for the fourth quarter of the 2025 fiscal year, which ended up June 30, 2025.

Xbox gaming revenue increased by 10 percent year-on-year to $5.53 billion. This is better than the forecast, which expected growth in the mid single digits percent.

Xbox content & services revenue increased 13 percent compared to the same quarter a year ago, driven by growth in first-party content and Xbox Game Pass. This is better than the forecast, which expected growth in the high single digits percent.

Xbox hardware revenue dropped 22 percent year-on-year. This is despite Microsoft increasing the price of Xbox consoles on May 1.

For the fiscal year, Xbox gaming revenue increased nine percent or $2.0 billion to $23.46 billion due to growth in Xbox content and services, offset in part by a decline in Xbox hardware. Xbox content & services grew 16 percent due to the impact of the Activision Blizzard acquisition and Xbox Game Pass. Xbox hardware revenue fell 25 percent due to a "lower volume of consoles sold."

Overall for the quarter, Microsoft reported for the quarter revenue was up 18 percent year-over-year to $76.4 billion, operating income increased 23 percent to $34.3 billion, and net income was up 24 percent to $27.2 billion.

For the fiscal year, Microsoft revenue for the full fiscal year increased 15 percent to $281.7 billion, while operating increased 17 percent to $128.5 billion and net income grew 16 percent to $101.8 billion.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed Xbox was the top publisher on Xbox and PlayStation during the quarter, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has surpassed 50 million players, Minecraft had a record in terms of monthly active usage in revenue, and Xbox Game Pass generated nearly $5 billion during the fiscal year. Xbox also has nearly 40 games in development.

"When it comes to gaming we have 500 million monthly active users across platforms and devices," said Nadella. "We are now the top publisher on both Xbox and PlayStation this quarter with successful launches of Forza Horizon 5 [on PS5] and Oblivion Remastered.

"The Call of Duty franchise has never been stronger. 50 million people have played [Call of Duty] Black Ops 6, total hours surpassed two billion. Minecraft saw record monthly active usage in revenue thanks in large part to the Minecraft movie. And we have nearly 40 games in development, so much more to come.

"We have surpassed over 500 million hours of gameplay streamed via the cloud this year and Game Pass annual revenue was nearly $5 billion for the first time."

Microsoft's forecast for the quarter ending September 30, 2025 expects total Xbox revenue to decline in the mid to high single digits percent year-on-year "against a strong prior year comparable." Xbox content & services is expected to decline in the mid single digits percent. No forecast was given for Xbox hardware.

