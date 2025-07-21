Shadow of the Colossus Director Says 'The Era of New Game Mechanics is Over' - News

Shadow of the Colossus and The Last Guardian director Fumito Ueda in an interview with DenfaminicoGamer alongside Katamari creator Keita Takahashi stated he believes the age of new game mechanics has come to an end.

"I don’t remember exactly why I replied with a 'like' at the time, but I was probably thinking, 'the era of game mechanics is over,'" said Ueda when asked about Takahashi's latest game T a T (via VideoGamesChronicle). "I wonder if we are no longer in the era where we need to provide new devices or new game mechanics every single game."

Takahashi added Ueda has "been saying this since Journey."

Ueda added, "Even if the mechanics are not new, you can focus on the feel and art. Whether you like it or not, it’s better to sharpen the existing mechanics."

Ueda is best known for his work on Ico, Shadow of the Colossus, and The Last Guardian. His next game, Project Robot, was announced in 2024. It will launch on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via Epic Games Store.

