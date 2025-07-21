Shadow of the Colossus Director Says 'The Era of New Game Mechanics is Over' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 796 Views
Shadow of the Colossus and The Last Guardian director Fumito Ueda in an interview with DenfaminicoGamer alongside Katamari creator Keita Takahashi stated he believes the age of new game mechanics has come to an end.
"I don’t remember exactly why I replied with a 'like' at the time, but I was probably thinking, 'the era of game mechanics is over,'" said Ueda when asked about Takahashi's latest game T a T (via VideoGamesChronicle). "I wonder if we are no longer in the era where we need to provide new devices or new game mechanics every single game."
Takahashi added Ueda has "been saying this since Journey."
Ueda added, "Even if the mechanics are not new, you can focus on the feel and art. Whether you like it or not, it’s better to sharpen the existing mechanics."
Ueda is best known for his work on Ico, Shadow of the Colossus, and The Last Guardian. His next game, Project Robot, was announced in 2024. It will launch on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via Epic Games Store.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
"Thinking"... "I wonder..."
Now it is probably harder in the modern era to come up with new gameplay mechanics or hardware allowing this but that's just because gaming has developed in such a way that I do not believe there is any limitation on what you create (outside of money and time). But I do not think that means innovation is over. Nintendo just released a console with detachable gamepads that can be used as a mouse. It's then up to developers to utilise this and not just fall back on what we have.
Obviously some companies have already decided this (yearly iteration of CoD or FIFA for example) but those are the big corp just trying to milk as much money as possible while other companies try and improve our chosen hobby by adding something different or unique.
GDC Game Awards gave Balatro GotY for a reason.
Maybe because by the time Ueda finishes a game, two console generations and dozens of other games with those same mechanics have already released by that point.
Tell me a game that has a new never seen before mechanic
ToTK Hand
Undertale Battle system
Bomb Rush Tagging mechanics is unlike any other
Vampire survivors invented a new genre
Ring Fit Adventure
Can probably find a few dozen indies doing something new. Ueda was never great at game mechanics. His games were clunky and sluggish.
We’ll see new mechanics emerge alongside new technologies. For example, I can see a future where AI is used to change how we interact with NPCs in RPGs.
Instead of multiple-choice dialogue options, sometimes players may be able to type whatever they want, then the AI would generate a dynamic response in the style of the NPC you're communicating with. Personally I'd love to see this in games where you play as a boring silent protagonist, which is often supposed to be a self insert - except it's not a self insert at the moment, because you can't type your own responses.