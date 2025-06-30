Sonic Team Boss: We Have No Plans for Sonic Adventure 3 or Remakes - News

/ 370 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Sonic Team boss Takashi Iizuka in an interview with Shack News stated there are no plans for any remakes or remasters of the Sonic Adventure series and there is currently no plans for Sonic Adventure 3.

"I am really appreciative of everyone who likes the Sonic Adventure series, but when I think about what it would take to bring that game up to the standards and expectations of what the modern gaming audience would want, I think it would be about as much time and energy as it would to make a new title," said Iizuka (via VideoGamesChronicle). "So part of me is thinking maybe I should just make a brand new title and that’s why there are currently no plans."

Iizuka in 2022 was asked about a possible Sonic Adventure 3 and stated there are ideas, but there are no plans for it.

"In the future, yes, Sonic Adventure 3 is there as an idea that at some point it would be cool to maybe explore, but that’s not part of the plan and that’s not what I’m doing. It’s all about Frontiers [right now] and we have no plans for Sonic Adventure 3 at this point. I just want to be clear with everyone!" Iizuka said at the time.

"But yeah, as somebody who made Sonic Adventure 1 and 2, it is on my mind as some idea that I could potentially think about in the future."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles