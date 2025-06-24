REMATCH Tops 1 Million Units Sold and 2.5 Million Players - Sales

Developer Sloclap announced the multiplayer football game, REMATCH, has sold over one million units and surpassed 2.5 million players in its first weekend.

The game has also seen 11.78 million matches played, 58.58 million goals, 33.54 million assists, and 69.12 million goalkeeper saves.

REMATCH launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on June 19.

View the launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Control one player on your team and compete in fast-paced five-versus-five matches from an immersive third-person perspective. Team up with your friends and join the action.

A New Perspective on Football

Third-Person Camera – Tackle, dribble, aim, and shoot; dive into the heart of the action from an immersive viewpoint.

– Tackle, dribble, aim, and shoot; dive into the heart of the action from an immersive viewpoint. One Player Control – Observe the action, position yourself, execute perfectly: every decision matters, and relying on your teammates is essential to prevail.

– Observe the action, position yourself, execute perfectly: every decision matters, and relying on your teammates is essential to prevail. Skill-Based Gameplay – In a level playing field, with no player stats, victory is only about player skill and tactical coordination.

Intense Action and Deep Tactics

Credible Football, With an Arcade Twist – Feel like an amazing athlete, easily performing all the iconic moves of football.

– Feel like an amazing athlete, easily performing all the iconic moves of football. Non-Stop Action – No fouls, no offsides, no pauses… no time to rest.

– No fouls, no offsides, no pauses… no time to rest. Accessible Mechanics With a Lot of Depth – Just like real football, winning requires both accuracy, fast reactions as well as flawless team collaboration.

An Online Team-based Experience

Team-Based Online Gameplay – Designed from the ground up as an online multiplayer experience, Rematch offers split-second gameplay response that always feels fair.

– Designed from the ground up as an online multiplayer experience, Rematch offers split-second gameplay response that always feels fair. Competitive Modes – Challenge yourself and your mates to reach the top leagues.

– Challenge yourself and your mates to reach the top leagues. Seasonal Content – There’s always something new around the corner. Every season will feature new game modes and add more cosmetic content.

