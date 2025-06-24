Painkiller Launches October 9 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher 3D Realms and developer Anshar Studios announced the first-person shooter, Painkiller, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on October 9. Digital pre-orders are now open.

View the pre-order trailer below:

The game will be available in two editions:

Standard Edition ($39.99) – Includes the Iron Crusade skin pack as a pre-order bonus, featuring skins for all four characters—Ink, Void, Sol, and Roch—along with skins for six weapons: the Electrodriver, Stakegun, Shotgun, SMG, Hand Cannon and Rocket Launcher. Physical pre-orders of the standard edition on consoles will come with the retail-exclusive Burnished Pride weapons pack, which includes additional gold skins for those six weapons.

Read details on the game below:

The classic Painkiller series is back! Battle through Purgatory in fast-paced cooperative action, wielding infernal weapons against relentless demonic hordes. Condemned for your sins, the Voice of the Creator offers you a chance at redemption. Will you seize it or be lost to darkness?

Painkiller is a reimagining of the classic franchise, featuring cooperative play for up to three players and full offline support. Battle hordes of demons and titanic terrors across richly detailed gothic environments.

Trapped in Purgatory, you are sentenced for your transgressions against Heaven. But the Voice of the Creator gives you a chance to redeem yourself. As one of the Champions, you are to stop the fallen angel Azazel who is about to unleash his demonic armies onto Earth. You will face hordes of enemies, demons with unique powers and three monstrous children of Azazel – the Nephilim.

Will you succeed in your mission and earn your salvation?

Purgatory is Your Playground

Jump, dash, and hook across vast biomes while fighting enemies with a host of new and classic Painkiller weapons.

Grotesque Terrors Await

Challenge a variety of enemies ranging from hordes of smaller demons to titanic terrors.

Unleash the Pain

Utilize tarot cards to enhance your abilities and combine them with other players to obliterate your foes.

Unique Characters

Choose between four characters: Ink, Void, Sol, and Roch, whose abilities range across energy, health, power, and damage.

