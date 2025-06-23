Xbox June Update Adds Aggregated Gaming Library in Xbox PC App for Insiders, More - News

/ 265 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft announced the Xbox June update will be adding a number of new features.

The update will be adding aggregated gaming library in the Xbox PC app for Xbox Insiders, preview for Copilot for Gaming (Beta) on mobile devices, and more.

The aggregated gaming library will let Xbox Insiders see their Steam and Battle.net games within the Xbox PC app. It will roll out to all users later this year, as well as on new devices like the ROG Xbox Ally handhelds.

Read details on the update below:

Copilot for Gaming (Beta) – Preview on mobile devices

We are introducing the ultimate gaming sidekick that helps players get to play faster, sharpen their skills with expert coaching, and enjoy a more interactive and social gaming experience. Currently available for early preview in the beta version of the Xbox mobile app, available on iOS and Android, and coming this holiday on the ROG Xbox Ally.

In this early version, players can ask Copilot about any games, including the game they’re currently playing, or seek assistance if they encounter difficulties. Try asking Copilot for tips, guidance, or even video to help guide you through your next quest. For more suggestions on what to try, see the official announcement here. Stay tuned for more.

Aggregated gaming library

Starting this week, Xbox Insiders can preview the new aggregated gaming library in the Xbox PC app for Windows and handheld devices. This holiday, the feature will be available on the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X.

With the aggregated gaming library, players can conveniently launch games from Xbox, Game Pass, Battle.net and other leading PC storefronts from a single library within the Xbox PC app. Whether you’re on a Windows PC or a handheld device, your Xbox library, hundreds of Game Pass titles, and your installed games from leading PC storefronts will always be at your fingertips. We’ll continue rolling out support for additional PC storefronts over time. Learn more information here.

Publisher channel

Players can now see a channel on the Xbox PC app’s Game Pass tab featuring iconic characters from various publishers. This feature highlights the diversity of publishers and games in Game Pass, enhancing discovery, and simplifying access to new titles. Interacting with the channel takes players to a gallery of all the publisher’s games, making it easy to find more titles from their favorite franchises. [Back to Top]

Most recently used customization

The recently played games and apps list on Home has three new features that allow players to customize their experience. Players can now hide system apps, pin favorites to the list, and reduce the number of tiles displayed. This update is part of our ongoing effort to make Home more personal, flexible, and responsive to feedback.

To find the new settings, go to Settings > General > Personalization > Games & apps or go to My games & apps > Manage > Games & apps. To pin and unpin favorites to and from the recently played games and apps list, select a tile on the list and use the Menu button to find the new options.

In-game benefits for free-to-play games

We’re making it easier for players on Xbox consoles and mobile to discover the in-game benefits for select free-to-play games available with their Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass memberships.

On console, check the More Benefits page to discover in-game benefits available for free-to-play games.

On mobile, you’ll find in-game benefits for free-to-play games on the game’s product detail page (PDP).

Members will get items like cosmetic skins, character unlocks, in-game currency, and additional features for select free-to-play titles. Learn more here.

Game Hubs

Now available to all players, game hubs provide relevant information about the selected game, including player stats, achievements, friends currently playing, recent captures, available add-ons, events, and more.

Game hubs will appear whenever a player selects a game from their recently played games lists, groups, or installed games. The default focus in game hubs is always on the Play button, so players can jump right into the action with a quick double-tap of the A button from the game tile to start playing.

We’ve also added new settings that allow players to decide where game hubs are enabled. To find these settings, press the Xbox button and go to Profile & System > Settings > General > Personalization > Games & Apps and toggle when and where game hubs appear.

Xbox Cloud Gaming – Game Save Improvements

Today, we’re adding new features on cloud and Xbox consoles to help players when game saves are left behind on a previous device in an offline state. A new progress bar, device names, timestamps, and additional details are now displayed when you have previous game saves on another device in an unsynced state, giving players the information they need. We have also added insights into the source of game syncs, their progress, and error messages with helpful tips if syncing gets stuck. Players are now better informed about when to wait or take action, reducing the risk of accidental data loss during save dialogs. [Back to Top]

In Case You Missed It

Xbox Games Showcase

The Xbox Games Showcase was livestreamed globally, highlighting our strong lineup of first-party and third-party games, our new handheld devices – ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X – and our commitment to Xbox Play Anywhere and Game Pass. Following Showcase, Obsidian Entertainment presented The Outer Worlds 2 Direct, with a surprise inclusion of Grounded 2, offering fans a deep-dive on the upcoming sci-fi RPG and survival action-adventure sequels. Find out everything we unveiled here.

Game Bar Updates: Microsoft Edge Game Assist is now available

Microsoft Edge Game Assist is here. As the first in-game browser built specifically for PC gaming, Game Assist brings a full browser right into your game with tips, walkthroughs, and access to your favorite sites like Discord, Spotify, and Twitch. Simply press the Windows + G shortcut to open the browser in Game Bar at any time during a gameplay session. Game Assist is also seamlessly connected to Microsoft Edge, giving you instant access to your favorites, passwords, history, and more, ensuring everything you need is always within reach. Learn more.

Xbox Accessories

Designed for players who seek accessories that blend beauty with performance, we recently introduced the Designed for Xbox Floral collection.

Xbox Consoles – Dynamic Backgrounds

Hundred Bullets, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt introduced new dynamic backgrounds for Xbox Series X|S consoles, allowing players to customize their consoles to match exciting new games. We also launched a new dynamic background, “Pride 2025,” that honors the strength of the LGTBQIA+ community and the power of supporting one another.

To learn how to customize your Xbox Series X|S console by choosing a dynamic background, visit the Xbox Support page. [Back to Top]

Xbox Adds Mouse and Keyboard and Touch Controls for More Games

Xbox supports the use of wired USB mice and keyboards for navigation in select games and apps, and for getting around on Xbox and Windows devices.

In addition, for Xbox players enjoying games on their mobile devices, Xbox touch controls are available for select games, allowing you to experience a different way to play – by touch and without a controller. Some games render their own controls in-game or supply custom control overlays, providing a more tailored experience for each game’s unique gameplay. Learn more about how you can set up and tailor your game’s touch controls here.

These titles became available this year:

Mouse and keyboard:

Assassins Creed Shadows

Assassins Creed Valhalla

Blue Prince

Mullett Madjack

Planet Coaster 2

Planet Zoo: Console Edition

Smite 2

Zenless Zone Zero

Touch:

Avowed

Crypt Custodian

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Zenless Zone Zero

For support on setting up devices, see here for more details. [Back to Top]

Stream Your Own Game – Over 200+ Games

We’re continuing to add more games to the “Stream your own game” collection for Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta). Game Pass Ultimate members can stream from a library of over 200+ cloud playable games they own on supported devices.

Recently added:

Antstream Arcade

Architect Life: A House Design Simulator

Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition

Batman: Return to Arkham

Borderlands 2

Date Everything!

Final Fantasy XVI

Graveyard Keeper

Green Hell

Hello Neighbor

Just Cause 4

Lego 2K Drive for Xbox Series X|S

Lego DC Supervillians

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2

Lethal Honor – Order of the Apocalypse

Life is Strange 2

Mad Max

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind

MindsEye

Mortal Kombat X

MotoGP 24

NieR:Automata Become as Gods Edition

Outer Wilds

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator

Sid Meier’s Civilization 7

Sleeping Dogs

STAR WARS: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles

The First Descendant

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands for Xbox Series X|S

Tom Clancy’s The Division

Tour De France 25

Tron: Catalyst

Twelve Minutes

Valheim

What Remains of Edith Finch

Coming soon:

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

American Arcadia

Amnesia: The Bunker

Black Desert

Bus Simulator 21

Darkest Dungeon II

Dicey Dungeons

Gothic Classic

Lawn Mowing Simulator

Payday3

Remnant From the Ashes

Skul The Hero Slayer

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered

The Jackbox Party Pack 7

Train Sim World 4

Who’s Your Daddy?!

XCOM 2

Check out the full list of cloud-playable games available to stream on supported devices here. For more information, learn more here. [Back to Top]

More Games Added to Retro Classics

Retro Classics, a collaboration between Xbox and Antstream Arcade, has even more retro games to play for Game Pass members. This initiative is a step in our commitment to game preservation and backwards compatibility, allowing players to experience many timeless games on modern devices. Here are the recently added games to the collection:

Cosmic Commuter

Heart of China

Skiing

Solar Storm

Subterranea

Game Pass members can keep an eye out for new tournaments, community challenges and more games added from Activision and Blizzard, expanding the Retro Classics collection to more than 100+ titles over time. Click here for more information on Retro Classics. [Back to Top]

Xbox Play Anywhere – Buy Once, Play Anywhere

With over 1,000 games now supporting Xbox Play Anywhere, players can seamlessly switch between PC, Xbox console, and supported handhelds at no additional cost, bringing even more value to our Xbox players. Progress including saves, game add-ons, and achievements, is carried over wherever the game is played. Simply log in with an Xbox account on any device to continue playing from where you left off.

100+ games have been released with this feature so far in 2025! In May, these games came into the Xbox Play Anywhere collection:

30 Birds

Alexandria IV

Astro Miner

Black Pieces Move First

Boxing Gym Story

Bridge Race

Crazy Chicken Kart 2

CyberCorp

DOOM: The Dark Ages

Dream Town Island

Dungeon Village 2

Elemental War Clash

Eyes: The Horror Game

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 3

Golf Up

Helix Jump

Jonah Lomu Rugby Challenge 4

Kittens and Yarn

Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo

Monster Train 2

Preserve

Retro Classics

Shy Cats Hidden Tracks – Vol. 2

Splitgate 2

Spot Challenge Vol. 4

Starlight Legacy

Super Engine GT Turbo SPEC

The Pyraplex

to a T

Trident’s Tale

Check out the full list of available games that players can enjoy anywhere.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles