Final Fantasy XVI Producer Naoki Yoshida Says 'Only Nintendo Left' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago / 1,409 Views
Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida speaking during a live stream (via ResetEra) was discussing the recently announced and released Xbox Series X|S port of the game and possibly teased the game might get ported to the Nintendo Switch 2.
Yoshida stated it is "just Nintendo left" and creative director Kazutoyo Maehiro added he "will do his best."
This shouldn't be treated as on official announcement, but it does appear that Square Enix will at least look into porting the game to the Switch 2.
Final Fantasy XVI released for the the PlayStation 5 in June 2023, for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in September 2024, and for the Xbox Series X|S in June, 2025.
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, the enhanced version of Final Fantasy VII Remake, first launched for the PS5 in June 2021 and for PC in December 2021. It is set to launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Xbox PC this Winter and is also in development for the Nintendo Switch 2.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel.
Seems worth doing. Hopefully it sells well on Switch 2.
I’d like to see the series continue.
Fun fact, The Xbox is the only console that can play all Mainline Final Fantasy games now. Pretty neat if you love FF.
I'm truly astonished by the limited initial third-party support for major titles on the Switch 2. While it's understandable that many developers might want to wait until more consoles are sold, the absence of Switch 2 updates or upgrade packs for the existing library of over 15,000 games strongly suggests that Nintendo may have restricted access to devkits for third parties too much and was very picky before launch.
MOST games automatically get a boost, Go on youtube. I can tell you that most of my Switch 1 library, including Mario Rabbids, Assassins creed, and Fire Emblem heroes games now run at 60fps unstead of sub 30 without an official patch- as do hundreds of others.
they should have made the switch the priority port to begin with if they really wanted to add more sales
Right……the PS5 even struggle's to run the game efficiently to this day. How do you think the Switch was going to be able to run the game at all?
Don't even bother, third party games on switch 2 is drowning, no sales whatsoever
Cyberpunk 2077 was the second best selling game on the console after Mario Kart World. Just put your game on the cart instead of this Game-Key Card nonsense and more people will be open to buying your game.