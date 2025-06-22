Final Fantasy XVI Producer Naoki Yoshida Says 'Only Nintendo Left' - News

posted 13 hours ago

Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida speaking during a live stream (via ResetEra) was discussing the recently announced and released Xbox Series X|S port of the game and possibly teased the game might get ported to the Nintendo Switch 2.

Yoshida stated it is "just Nintendo left" and creative director Kazutoyo Maehiro added he "will do his best."

This shouldn't be treated as on official announcement, but it does appear that Square Enix will at least look into porting the game to the Switch 2.

Final Fantasy XVI released for the the PlayStation 5 in June 2023, for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in September 2024, and for the Xbox Series X|S in June, 2025.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, the enhanced version of Final Fantasy VII Remake, first launched for the PS5 in June 2021 and for PC in December 2021. It is set to launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Xbox PC this Winter and is also in development for the Nintendo Switch 2.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

