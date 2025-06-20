Sonic X Shadow Generations Sales Top 2.3 Million Units, Metaphor: ReFantazio Tops 2 Million Units - Sales

by, posted 1 hour ago

The presentation for the Sega Sammy Management Meeting 2025 has revealed updated sales numbers for two games.

Sonic X Shadow Generations has now sold over 2.3 million units, which is up from two million units as of January 2025.

Metaphor: ReFantazio has sold over two million units worldwide, which is up from one million units shipped in October 2024.

Sonic X Shadow Generations released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on October 25, 2024, and for the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5, 2025.

Metaphor: ReFantazio released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on October 11, 2024.

