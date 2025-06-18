Warner Bros. Games Splits Into Divisions Based on IP - Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, Mortal Kombat, and DC - News

Warner Bros. Games announced it will be restructuring into divisions based on different IP - Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, Mortal Kombat, and DC.

Warner Bros Games Montréal studio head Yves Lachance has been promoted to oversee Harry Potter and Game of Thrones games, while NetherRealm studio head Shaun Himmerick will oversee Mortal Kombat and DC games.

"Our company is home to some of the biggest franchises in the world, and we are optimizing our team structure to develop long-term franchise roadmaps to delight players and fans of Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, Mortal Kombat and DC games," Warner Bros Discovery’s CEO of global streaming and games J.B. Perrette told Variety.

"We are very fortunate to have a strong stable of development and technology talent, and Yves, Shaun and Steven are respected leaders with excellent track records in their areas of expertise. I’m looking forward to working closely with them and the team as we work to make the best games possible for our key franchises."

Warner Bros. Games in February of this year announced it had cancelled its Wonder Woman game and it would be shutting down three studios.

The studios shut down included Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and F.E.A.R. developer Monolith Productions, MultiVersus developer Player First Games, and Warner Bros. Games San Diego.

Parent Warner Bros. Discovery plans to split into two company by the middle of 2026. Warner Bros. Games would be under Warner Bros. Discovery Streaming & Studios.

