WB Shuts Down Monolith, Player First Games, and WB Games San Diego, and Cancels Wonder Woman - News

Warner Bros. Games announced it is shutting down three of its studios. This includes Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and F.E.A.R. developer Monolith Productions, MultiVersus developer Player First Games, and Warner Bros. Games San Diego.

Monolith Productions' Wonder Woman game has also been cancelled.

"We have had to make some very difficult decisions to structure our development studios and investments around building the best games possible with our key franchises—Harry Potter, Mortal Kombat, DC, and Game of Thrones," reads a statement from Warner Bros. Games sent to Kotaku reporter Ethan Gach.

"After careful consideration, we are closing three of our development studios—-Monolith Productions, Player First Games, and Warner Bros. Games San Diego. This is a strategic change in direction and not a reflection of these teams or the talent that consists within them.

"The development of Monolith’s Wonder Woman video game will not move forward. Our hope was to give players and fans the highest quality experience possible for the iconic character, and unfortunately this is no longer possible within our strategic priorities. This is another tough decision, as we recognize Monolith’s storied history of delivering epic fan experiences through amazing games.

"We greatly admire the passion of the three teams and thank every employee for their contributions. As difficult as today is, we remain focused on and excited about getting back to producing high-quality games for our passionate fans and developed by our world class studios and getting our games business back to profitability and growth in 2025 and beyond."

