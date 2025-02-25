WB Shuts Down Monolith, Player First Games, and WB Games San Diego, and Cancels Wonder Woman - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 14 hours ago / 920 Views
Warner Bros. Games announced it is shutting down three of its studios. This includes Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and F.E.A.R. developer Monolith Productions, MultiVersus developer Player First Games, and Warner Bros. Games San Diego.
Monolith Productions' Wonder Woman game has also been cancelled.
"We have had to make some very difficult decisions to structure our development studios and investments around building the best games possible with our key franchises—Harry Potter, Mortal Kombat, DC, and Game of Thrones," reads a statement from Warner Bros. Games sent to Kotaku reporter Ethan Gach.
"After careful consideration, we are closing three of our development studios—-Monolith Productions, Player First Games, and Warner Bros. Games San Diego. This is a strategic change in direction and not a reflection of these teams or the talent that consists within them.
"The development of Monolith’s Wonder Woman video game will not move forward. Our hope was to give players and fans the highest quality experience possible for the iconic character, and unfortunately this is no longer possible within our strategic priorities. This is another tough decision, as we recognize Monolith’s storied history of delivering epic fan experiences through amazing games.
"We greatly admire the passion of the three teams and thank every employee for their contributions. As difficult as today is, we remain focused on and excited about getting back to producing high-quality games for our passionate fans and developed by our world class studios and getting our games business back to profitability and growth in 2025 and beyond."
WB confirms Jason's reporting in a new statement— AmericanTruckSongs10 (@ethangach.bsky.social) February 25, 2025 at 2:14 PM
[image or embed]
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
Called it.
I saw the writing on the wall when they talked about Wonder Woman. No one really asked for a Wonder Woman game, and with the current political landscape and Marvel/DC movie sales not doing so hot, it doesn't really make sense to make a game like that.
I doubted Wonder Woman's global popularity as a character to begin with, but I'm not a DC fan so maybe I'm way off.
That's when we see fully incompetent leaders... They can print money with Batman Arkam games, Harry potter movies remakes and LOTR games... How can they even lose money with such series ?
I really hope Monolith is bought by another publisher. SoM and SoW are in my top 10 favourite games of all time
So what happens to the nemesis system?
They could have made money and spun the studios off.
Damn shame that we have now lost Monolith, hopefully the developers bounce into new work quickly.