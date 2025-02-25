By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
WB Shuts Down Monolith, Player First Games, and WB Games San Diego, and Cancels Wonder Woman

WB Shuts Down Monolith, Player First Games, and WB Games San Diego, and Cancels Wonder Woman - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 14 hours ago / 920 Views

Warner Bros. Games announced it is shutting down three of its studios. This includes Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and F.E.A.R. developer Monolith ProductionsMultiVersus developer Player First Games, and Warner Bros. Games San Diego.

Monolith Productions' Wonder Woman game has also been cancelled.

"We have had to make some very difficult decisions to structure our development studios and investments around building the best games possible with our key franchises—Harry Potter, Mortal Kombat, DC, and Game of Thrones," reads a statement from Warner Bros. Games sent to Kotaku reporter Ethan Gach.

"After careful consideration, we are closing three of our development studios—-Monolith Productions, Player First Games, and Warner Bros. Games San Diego. This is a strategic change in direction and not a reflection of these teams or the talent that consists within them.

"The development of Monolith’s Wonder Woman video game will not move forward. Our hope was to give players and fans the highest quality experience possible for the iconic character, and unfortunately this is no longer possible within our strategic priorities. This is another tough decision, as we recognize Monolith’s storied history of delivering epic fan experiences through amazing games.

"We greatly admire the passion of the three teams and thank every employee for their contributions. As difficult as today is, we remain focused on and excited about getting back to producing high-quality games for our passionate fans and developed by our world class studios and getting our games business back to profitability and growth in 2025 and beyond."

WB confirms Jason's reporting in a new statement

[image or embed]

— AmericanTruckSongs10 (@ethangach.bsky.social) February 25, 2025 at 2:14 PM

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.


StriderKiwi (14 hours ago)

Monolith made some great games. What a damn shame

  • +6
Darwinianevolution (13 hours ago)

Called it.

  • +3
Chazore Darwinianevolution (3 hours ago)

I saw the writing on the wall when they talked about Wonder Woman. No one really asked for a Wonder Woman game, and with the current political landscape and Marvel/DC movie sales not doing so hot, it doesn't really make sense to make a game like that.

  • 0
Dante9 (8 hours ago)

I doubted Wonder Woman's global popularity as a character to begin with, but I'm not a DC fan so maybe I'm way off.

  • +2
Salnax Dante9 (6 hours ago)

It's kind of hard to judge because she's had so much bad luck with cancelled projects, but her 2017 movie did very well, being the top grossing DCEU film ever released in North America and outperforming Man of Steel elsewhere.

  • 0
Terramlea (14 hours ago)

That's when we see fully incompetent leaders... They can print money with Batman Arkam games, Harry potter movies remakes and LOTR games... How can they even lose money with such series ?

  • +2
Hardstuck-Platinum (5 hours ago)

I really hope Monolith is bought by another publisher. SoM and SoW are in my top 10 favourite games of all time

  • 0
Koragg (6 hours ago)

So what happens to the nemesis system?

  • 0
Blood_Tears Koragg (4 hours ago)

WB has that on lockdown till 2036.

  • 0
Chazore Koragg (3 hours ago)

The patent will remain as is until it expires on WB's end. They can either renew it near it's expiry date or let it go into the public for open use.

I don't see them letting it go free down the road though.

  • 0
Pemalite (7 hours ago)

They could have made money and spun the studios off.

Damn shame that we have now lost Monolith, hopefully the developers bounce into new work quickly.

  • 0
S.Peelman (12 hours ago)

“Key franchises”, “DC”, but then cancels Wonder Woman.

  • 0
dane007 (2 hours ago)

Ms should just buy them and get them to make a new condemned game

  • -1