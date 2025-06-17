Simon the Sorcerer Origins Launches October 28 for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher ININ Games and developer Smallthing Studios announced the Point-and-click adventure game, Simon the Sorcerer Origins, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 28.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Simon the Sorcerer Origins to the ININ family," said ININ Games head Helmut Schmitz. "The Simon the Sorcerer series holds a special place in the history of adventure games and has been instrumental in shaping the genre. It’s a true honor to work alongside Smallthing Studios on a title that not only pays tribute to the legacy of the original games but also invites a whole new generation of players into this magical world."

Smallthing Studios game director and founder Massy Calamai added, "We are thrilled and moved to officially announce the collaboration between Smallthing Studios and fantastic ININ GAMES for the distribution of Simon the Sorcerer Origins, in all formats, over thirty years (1993) after its first appearance on Amiga and PC! A heartfelt thanks to all those who have and are working behind the scenes and all those who have waited in the stands. The curtain is opening."

With over three decades having passed since Simon the Sorcerer first cast his spell on adventure game fans, Simon the Sorcerer Origins invites players to step back into the enchanting world of magic, sarcasm, and mystery—this time, to discover how it all began. Longtime fans will be thrilled to know that the original voice actors return in both English (Chris Barrie) and German (Erik Borner), adding an extra layer of authenticity and nostalgia to this lovingly crafted origin story.

The game features an original soundtrack composed by Mason Fischer, capturing the emotional range and whimsical tone of Simon’s magical world. And as a very special surprise, Simon the Sorcerer Origins includes music icon Rick Astley in a special role—bringing a touch of 80s soul to the fantasy adventure.

Simon the Sorcerer Origins brings the charming style of the ’90s into the modern era: hand-drawn graphics, clever puzzles, humorous and emotional storytelling—and of course, plenty of Simon’s trademark sarcasm.

