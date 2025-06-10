PlayStation's Bend Studio Lays Off 30% of Staff - News

posted 3 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment's Bend Studio has laid off 30 percent of staff today, according to Bloomberg's Jason Schreier. This would be around 40 people let go.

Bend Studio recently cancelled a live service game and most recently released Days Gone for the PlayStation 4 in April 2019, for PC in May 2021, and for the PlayStation 5 in April 2025.

"Sony's Bend studio, which canceled a live-service game earlier this year, is laying off 30% of staff today (around 40 people), Bloomberg News has learned," said Schreier. "The studio has been spinning up a new project following the cancellation."

