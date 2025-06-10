PlayStation's Bend Studio Lays Off 30% of Staff - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 942 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment's Bend Studio has laid off 30 percent of staff today, according to Bloomberg's Jason Schreier. This would be around 40 people let go.
Bend Studio recently cancelled a live service game and most recently released Days Gone for the PlayStation 4 in April 2019, for PC in May 2021, and for the PlayStation 5 in April 2025.
"Sony's Bend studio, which canceled a live-service game earlier this year, is laying off 30% of staff today (around 40 people), Bloomberg News has learned," said Schreier. "The studio has been spinning up a new project following the cancellation."
Sony's live service ambitions have led to 8 cancellations, 3 studio closures (1 of them being partnered) and their studios are still suffering layoffs because of those ambitions.
It sucks seeing how this has played out. A couple of great wins like Helldivers 2 and the upcoming Marvel Tokon, but talk about hard to overlook how much wasted time and resources has been spent. Not very optimistic about the likes of Bungie with Marathon and Haven with Fairgames in the future either.
Hopefully with Bend now being a smaller team, they can now focus on their core strengths. I personally would love to see another spin-off based on a Sony IP again from them. If not a Days Gone 2. Would be a happy with a new IP though!
Layoffs aren't exclusive to Sony's studios though.
I didn't say they were. Which is why I'm only referencing Sony's push for live service games as we know the layoffs and the studio closures in particular were due to the live service games push. So PlayStation and studios management is now having to readjust from developing live service to more traditional games.
In Bend's particular case, they had to hire more to make and manage a live service game. Now that the live service game is cancelled, they don't need the extra developers.