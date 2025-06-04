Switch 2 Sold 30,000 Units at UK Retailer Currys at Midnight Launch, 'Biggest Gaming Pre-Order Ever' - Sales

The Nintendo Switch 2 is officially available across Europe, Asia, and Oceania and the first bit of sales figures have come in.

UK retailer Currys told the BBC it has sold 30,000 Switch 2 consoles during the midnight launch.

The retailer says the the Switch 2 had the "biggest gaming pre-order ever" and the there has been "incredible excitement" at launch.

Some shops have Switch 2 units available to buy off the shelf, however, the majority of customers already had it pre-ordered in advance.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is available for $449.99 USD / $629.99 CAD / £395.99 / €469.99 / 49,800 yen, while the Mario Kart World bundle is priced at $499.99 USD / $699.99 / £429.99 / €509.99 / 53,980 yen.

