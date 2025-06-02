Hypercharge: Unboxed Sales Top 40,000 Units on PlayStation in 3 Days - Sales

Publisher and developer Digital Cybercherries announced Hypercharge: Unboxed has sold over 40,000 units on PlayStation in three days.

"After recently releasing their cult hit Hypercharge: Unboxed on PlayStation on May 30th, Digital Cybercherries is delighted to announce that they have already hit 40,000 sales, making them one of the top 5 selling new games on PlayStation in North America and number 6 in Europe," said Digital Cybercherries.

Hypercharge: Unboxed first released for the Nintendo Switch in January 2020, for PC via Steam in April 2024, for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in May 2024, and for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in May 2025.

Our own Lee Mehr gave the game a 6 out of 10 and said, "Although I admire the tenacity of such a small crew handling an impressive amount of content (single- and multi-player), there's always that danger of missing the bigger picture. Given the surfeit of free-to-play and paid-for shooters coming down the pipeline, mediocre mechanics will always be a major red flag. That's also in large part what leads its competitive multiplayer to feeling stale and tired compared to its better campaign-focused options."

