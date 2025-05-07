Neon Apex: Beyond the Limit Launches May 16 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Numskull Games and developer Repixel8 announced the arcade racing game, Neon Apex: Beyond the Limit, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on May 16.

Read details on the game below:

Earth 2124. Race for the soul of humanity. Take to the streets to earn cash, upgrade your ride, and prove you’ve got what it takes to go beyond the limit of the Neon Apex. Welcome to the Neon Apex.

Welcome to the Neon Apex

Open only to the most elite racers, both human and other, prove that you can handle breakneck speeds and perilous racecourses to win it all.

Choose Your Challenger

Humanities finest have gathered to prove that a human mind behind the wheel will always be best. They’ll be up against cybernetically enhanced humans as well as AI driven androids.

Gear Up

Choose from a variety of cars and bikes and tune them up in the garage with your winnings.

Feel the Speed

Get ready to be racing at over 200mph whilst managing your boost, dodging traffic and drifting your way to victory across multiple different modes.

Chase the Glory

Compete for the fastest time in global leaderboards and establish your legacy.

