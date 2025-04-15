The Last of Us HBO Series Season 2 Premieres Viewership Up 10% - News

The premiere episode of season 2 for The Last of Us HBO series had a great start on Sunday night with 5.3 million same-day viewers.

This is 10 percent higher the season 1 premiere, according to HBO (via Deadline), which had 4.7 million viewers. At the time it was the largest debut after House of the Dragon since Boardwalk Empire launched in 2010.

The season 1 premiere eventually came close to 32 million viewers, which was the largest audience for an HBO and Max debut season in history. Viewership for season 1 also rose 150 percent last week ahead of the premiere episode of season 2.

The second season is set to premiere on Max on April 13. It takes place five years after the events of the first season and will have seven episodes.

The second season features returning cast Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Rutina Wesley as Maria. New cast includes Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac. Catherine O’Hara also guest stars.

Naughty Dog last week announced and released The Last of Us Complete for the PlayStation 5 via the PlayStation Store for $99.99. The collection includes The Last of Us Part I and The Last of Us Part II Remastered in one package.

