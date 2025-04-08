Sonic Rumble Launches May 8 for PC and Mobile - News

/ 617 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Sega announced Sonic Rumble will launch for PC via Steam, iOS, and Android on May 8.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Sonic Rumble is coming jam-packed with key gameplay enhancements designed to add depth and strategic layers to every round. Each character will be able to make use of a set of skills, allowing players to customize their playstyle and approach challenges in diverse ways. With multiple skill slots available per character, players can experiment with different combinations to find the perfect fit for their preferred style.

Additionally, the official global launch of Sonic Rumble will introduce crews, bringing players together to strategize and overcome obstacles as a unit. Both skills and crews will be available at launch, providing players with a rich and engaging gameplay experience from day one.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles