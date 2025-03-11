Surviving Mars: Pioneer Announced for PS VR2, SteamVR, and Quest 2 and 3 - News

Flat2VR Studios, Paradox Interactive, and Bolverk Games have announced virtual reality survival simulation game, Surviving Mars: Pioneer, for the PlayStation VR2, SteamVR, and Quest 2 and 3. It will launch in Early Access in 2025.

Mars is calling—will you endure its unforgiving frontier?

The Red Planet is vast, desolate, and utterly indifferent to your survival. With nothing but your wits, limited resources, and the tools at your disposal, you must carve out an existence in one of the most hostile environments imaginable.

For the first time, the Surviving Mars universe has been brought to virtual reality, delivering a fully immersive survival experience where every decision matters. Establish an autonomous mining operation, carefully managing oxygen, nutrition, and power to keep yourself alive. Construct and expand your base with hands-on building mechanics, optimizing power grids and resource extraction to stay one step ahead of disaster. Before venturing into the unknown, ensure you’re in optimal condition—every decision must be carefully weighed, as survival depends on preparation as much as action. Take on contracts to mine, refine, and export valuable resources, unlocking advanced blueprints, vehicles, and technology that could mean the difference between thriving and barely scraping by. Shape your survival strategy through smart economic decisions, investing in the tools and infrastructure needed to secure your foothold on the planet.

Beyond your outpost, an entire planet awaits. Strap on your jetpack and traverse towering cliffs, navigate treacherous dust storms, and uncover the hidden mysteries buried beneath the Martian soil. Every choice shapes your survival—because out here, there are no second chances.

