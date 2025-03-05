Humble Games Showcase 2025 Set for March 12 - News

/ 264 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Humble Games announced the Humble Games Showcase 2025 will take place on March 12 at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

The showcase will be hosted by Twitch broadcaster and entertainer AshSaidHi. It will start with a countdown show featuring games from from independent publishing partners including Akupara Games, Alawar, and more.

The main show will feature new details on Lost Skies and Monaco 2, an "exciting new reveal" on the JRPG Threads of Time, updates on On Your Tail and Wizard of Legend II, a "toe-tapping" new look at Billie Bust Up, two "never-before-seen world premieres," and more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles