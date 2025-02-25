Xbox Delays Fable to 2026 - News

The head of Xbox Game Studios Craig Duncan in the latest Official Xbox Podcast announced Fable has been delayed from 2025 to 2026.

"I just want to start with really excited about progress, really excited where Playground are," said Duncan. "We previously announced the date for Fable as 2025. We are actually going to give Fable more time and it's going to ship in 2026 now. While I know that’s not maybe the news people want to hear, what I want to assure people of is that it’s definitely worth the wait.

"I have unequivocal confidence in the Playground team. If you think about their history and legacy for Forza Horizon, the last two games critically acclaimed, award-winning, beautiful, played great. And just what they're bringing to Fable as a franchise, just think of the visuals of what you expect of Playground Games, plus amazing gameplay, British humor, Playground’s version of Albion. So inspired by what’s gone before with the franchise, but their take.

"And quite frankly, the most beautifully realized version of Albion you've ever seen. So really excited about the plans and really excited about the future and I want the community to understand that we do these things for the best of the games, and the teams, and ultimately that results in the best games, or the best game for the community."

Fable is in development for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

