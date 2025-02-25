Xbox Delays Fable to 2026 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 14 hours ago / 918 Views
The head of Xbox Game Studios Craig Duncan in the latest Official Xbox Podcast announced Fable has been delayed from 2025 to 2026.
"I just want to start with really excited about progress, really excited where Playground are," said Duncan. "We previously announced the date for Fable as 2025. We are actually going to give Fable more time and it's going to ship in 2026 now. While I know that’s not maybe the news people want to hear, what I want to assure people of is that it’s definitely worth the wait.
"I have unequivocal confidence in the Playground team. If you think about their history and legacy for Forza Horizon, the last two games critically acclaimed, award-winning, beautiful, played great. And just what they're bringing to Fable as a franchise, just think of the visuals of what you expect of Playground Games, plus amazing gameplay, British humor, Playground’s version of Albion. So inspired by what’s gone before with the franchise, but their take.
"And quite frankly, the most beautifully realized version of Albion you've ever seen. So really excited about the plans and really excited about the future and I want the community to understand that we do these things for the best of the games, and the teams, and ultimately that results in the best games, or the best game for the community."
Fable is in development for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.
This one definitely stings, but it's not like Xbox was having a dry 2025 to begin with lol
I am happy they are taking their time instead of making the exact same mistake as they did with Fable 3 and rush the game to meet a deadline, resulting in a game that was lacking in content. (The time skip)
Didn't they start this new fable back in 2018?.... 2026? that like 8-9 years of development.
A decent chunk of this time was building up a new studio and reworking the Forza engine to make this game. Games take a long time to make, especially the more ambitious it is these days. The new Fable is looking very good. At least visually, it's one of the best looking games I've seen.
I don't think it's going to bother me really, because I already expected it to be delayed again, and I know it's most definitely not going to be a game for me. Fable died to me around the time 3 released and then Lionhead being dissolved.
So you're not willing to give it a chance? From what they have shown, it looks really good.
F....
Why in this F... gen they keep announcing games in a different decade than the release ?
Of course, it was to be expected : We're in late february and we had no release date for a 2025 game yet.
I'll know now that when they'll announce ps6 games, i could buy them upon ps7 release...
Rumour it is for the PS5 version.
where did you hear about this rumor?
Nategthehate or whoever that is apparently is half decent with rumours. I see Xbox fans do not like rumours, lol.
good enough,, i just never came across
https://www.resetera.com/threads/xbox-game-studios-update-with-craig-duncan-fable-delayed-to-2026.1118379/page-4#post-136255851
Again, just a rumour. Scroll down if anyone is interested.
I think it's now going to launch day one on PS5 and Switch 2 now. By 2026 the game would've cost so much money to make they don't have a choice
They always have a choice its not like Microsoft gamings division isn't profitable.
You seriously believe they can sell enough copies on Xbox and PC alone to recoup the costs of development? Look at Avowed's numbers on Steam. The PC/Xbox release strategy is not working and it's not even close to working
Fable has a pretty decent fanbase on PC and Microsoft gets a good amount of money monthly via gamepass. Besides they sell 30 million copies of COD every year.
If Sony van afford to cancel three big games which where 4 year in development and suffer the Concord incident I believe Microsoft can release some commercially less successful games.
Besides if Avowed doesn't sell on Steam with twice the installbase as PS5, why would it sell much better on PS5. This is the same argument as that Xbox could have massively improved FF sales.
I don't see how they magically need to only rely on PS5 to "recoup" it's investment, while they have Xbox/PC and GP.
No idea what kind of notion you're getting at here but it sounds rather arrogant.
Xbox/PC clearly wasn't enough for Avowed, Forza Motorsport and Hellblade so why would it be enough for Fable? No idea what notion I'm getting at? Well, let me spell it out for you, XBS consoles are a colossal failure and they need PS5 for their gaming division to hit the profit targets they need to please investors.
Xbox already breaks even with gamepass actual software sales are simply icing on the cake.
I'll just wait till it launches in 2026. Proof will be in the pudding.
I think Xbox are done with exclusives on their console, even timed exclusives.
According to Natedrake that's the reason for the delay, so they can bring it day one to PS5/Pro.
Ain't that a surprise,
Games been in developmental hell for decades
The game has not been in developmental hell for decades. It was first announced in 2020. As a matter of fact, the studio that develops it hasn't even been around for decades since it was founded in 2010.
What a shit generation this xbox has been. And now they mess it up again. The one dam game they had that actually showed promise.
I mean it's not like they outright cancelled it... it's just a delay, not the end of the world I promise.
Xbox has too many first party games this year . They probably don't want to compete with GTA 6