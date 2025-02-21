PS5 Best-Seller, Sales Drop for All - Americas Hardware Estimates for January 2025 - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 301,863 units sold for January 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 29.52 million units lifetime in the Americas.

The Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console with an estimated 148,401 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 56.33 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in third place with 146,342 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 19.79 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are up by over 41,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 120,000 units. PS4 sold 260,654 units for the month of January 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 266,221 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 167,676 (-35.7%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 137,697 units (-48.5%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 162,402 units (-52.3%). It should be noted January 2025 tracking period consisted of four weeks, while January 2024 consisted of five weeks.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are down by 1.37 million units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 0.57 million units, and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 0.83 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Americas hardware estimates for January 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 301,863 ( 29,522,381 ) Switch - 148,401 ( 56,328,331 ) Xbox Series X|S - 146,342 ( 19,789,989 )

USA hardware estimates for January 2025:

PlayStation 5 - 250,191 Switch - 125,128 Xbox Series X|S - 123,792

Weekly Sales:

January 11, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 82,761 Switch - 42,688 Xbox Series X|S - 42,079

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 68,651 Switch - 35,909 Xbox Series X|S - 35,463

January 18, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 76,286 Switch - 38,801 Xbox Series X|S - 38,202

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 63,235 Switch - 32,676 Xbox Series X|S - 32,259

January 25, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 73,024 Switch - 35,207 Xbox Series X|S - 34,807

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 60,472 Switch - 29,718 Xbox Series X|S - 29,476

February 1, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 69,792 Switch - 31,705 Xbox Series X|S - 31,254

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 57,833 Switch - 26,825 Xbox Series X|S - 26,594

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

