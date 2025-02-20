Grand Theft Auto V PC Update to Add PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Enhancements - News

Rockstar Games announced a free update for the PC version of Grand Theft Auto V will release on March 4.

The update will add enhancements to the PC version that are currently only available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions. This includes improved graphics options, faster loading times, new vehicles and upgrades at Hao’s Special Works, Ambient Animals, and more.

Read details on the update below:

On March 4, Grand Theft Auto V on PC is getting a free upgrade with sought-after features previously only available in the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of GTA Online — including all the latest vehicles and performance upgrades available at Hao’s Special Works, animal encounters, and access to purchase a GTA+ Membership — along with improved graphics options, faster loading times, and more.

All players who currently own GTAV on PC will be able to upgrade to this new version for free, with the ability to migrate your Story Mode and Online progress.

New Features on PC

Once upgraded, current PC players — along with anyone playing the game for the first time — will have access to a full suite of much-requested GTA Online upgrades previously only available on the latest consoles:

Enjoy a range of new vehicles and upgrades at Hao’s Special Works (HSW) that push automotive performance to new heights, and test your driving skills with Premium Test Rides, HSW Races, and HSW Time Trials.

Encounter Ambient Animals all across Southern San Andreas and take pictures of them to participate in the daily Wildlife Photography Challenge for new rewards.

PC players can sign up for GTA+ Membership to get special benefits in the upgraded version of GTA Online and beyond.

Track your criminal movements across all of GTA Online’s updates with the Career Progress feature as you build your empire.

Navigate a refreshed Landing Page as your starting destination to get straight into the action. Plus, take advantage of an improved introductory flow for newer players with a GTA$4,000,000 windfall to buy property, vehicles, and other items when you start off as an Executive, Gunrunner, Nightclub Owner, or Biker in the Career Builder.

This upgraded version of GTAV on PC also features all of our recent player experience improvements for GTA Online, including kernel-based anti-cheat protections and proactive voice chat moderation to help keep GTA Online fun for everyone.

Hao’s Special Works

The upgraded version of GTA Online also includes the Hao’s Special Works auto shop, located inside the LS Car Meet. Here you’ll be able to upgrade select vehicles with best-in-class vehicle upgrades — including five vehicles previously only available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Newly Added Vehicles

Coil Cyclone II (Super)

(Super) Imponte Arbiter GT (Muscle)

(Muscle) Karin S95 (Sports)

(Sports) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus (Super)

(Super) Pfister Astron Custom (SUV)

Newly Upgradable Vehicles

To take full advantage of the upgraded power in this new version, Hao will tune a selection of premium vehicles for elite driving performance, and you'll be able to push them to their limits with a weekly rotation of Hao’s Special Works Time Trials and Premium Test Rides, and in HSW Races.

Super: Principe Deveste Eight, Överflöd Entity MT

Sports: Bravado Banshee, Bravado Banshee GTS, Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT, Penaud La Coureuse, Übermacht Niobe

Sports Classic: Benefactor Stirling GT, Grotti Turismo Classic

Muscle: Bravado Buffalo EVX, Declasse Vigero ZX, Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible

Coupe: Annis Euros X32, Übermacht Sentinel XS

Off-Road: Maibatsu MonstroCiti, Vapid Firebolt ASP

SUV: Karin Vivanite, Weeny Issi Rally

Motorcycle: Shitzu Hakuchou Drag

Compact: Grotti Brioso R/A

Technical Enhancements

Depending on hardware support, GTAV players on PC who upgrade will be able to enjoy:

Ray tracing features only available on PC such as ambient occlusion and global illumination — plus ray traced shadows and reflections first debuted on consoles

Support for AMD FSR1 and FSR3, and NVIDIA DLSS 3

Faster loading times using SSD and DirectStorage on supported devices and configurations

Enhanced support for higher resolutions, higher aspect ratios, and higher framerates

DualSense® controller support, with adaptive triggers

Enhanced audio with support for Dolby Atmos and improved fidelity of speech, cinematics, and music

GTA+ Member Benefits

For the first time on PC, players of the upgraded version of Grand Theft Auto V will be able to purchase GTA+ — GTA Online’s premium Membership service. GTA+ offers a wealth of special benefits that include GTA$ to bolster your GTA Online bank account in the form of GTA$500,000 every month (delivered upon billing) and Member-only Shark Cards with 15% bonus GTA$.

There are also special amenities at The Vinewood Club including free-to-claim vehicles, access to The Vinewood Club Garage that features 100-vehicle storage capacity and its own Vehicle Workshop, a Vinewood Club App on your in-game phone to easily request vehicles, claim all outstanding business safe earnings, replenish ammo, and more.

GTA+ also includes a constantly changing suite of GTA Online benefits with powerful gameplay incentives, special vehicle customizations, and stylish in-game apparel options. There’s also a selection of classic Rockstar Games titles to download and play in the GTA+ Games Library.

PC Support

Support for the previous version of GTAV will continue, allowing anyone whose hardware does not currently meet the minimum requirements of the new upgrade to keep playing. This also ensures that support for FiveM will continue uninterrupted while we work to extend support for it on the upgraded version.

Please note that to maintain this support, the original version of GTA Online on PC will be a separate instance, and players who remain on that version will not be able to play in sessions together with those on the upgraded version. PC Players who want to play with each other will need to ensure they’re playing the same version of the game. Both versions will be available to everyone who upgrades — and first-time purchasers will get access to both versions as well.

And More…

Stay tuned for more information on the Rockstar Newswire, including details on the latest new update for GTA Online coming next month featuring some sky-high illicit revenue opportunities from an old contact; Oscar Guzman.

