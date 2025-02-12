Ninja Gaiden 2 Black Update Adds New Game+, Photo Mode, and More - News

Team Ninja has released a new update for Ninja Gaiden 2 Black that adds New Game+, Photo Mode, and the ability to hide projectile weapons, as well as making adjustments and bug fixes.

Read the patch notes below:

Additional Content:

New Game+

Added the ability to begin a new game on a difficulty level you have previously cleared with the weapons and Ninpo you obtained in your previous playthrough already unlocked. When starting a new game this way, your weapons and Ninpo will be reverted to level 1.

Added Photo Mode to the in-game Options Menu. You can move the camera around within a set limit to take screenshots.

Added a "Show Projectile Weapon" option under "Game Settings" in the Options Menu, which allows you to hide your projectile weapon while it is carried on your back.

Adjustments:

Lowered the HP of enemies in Ch. 8, "City of the Fallen Goddess"

Lowered the HP of enemies in Ch. 11, "Night in the City of Water"

Raised the number of enemies in Ch. 13, "The Temple of Sacrifice"

Raised the number of enemies in Ch. 14, "A Tempered Gravestone"

Raised the damage dealt by some of Ayane's attacks.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed control issues that occurred when playing at over 120 FPS or while under high computing load.

Fixed an issue where controllers would not vibrate based on computing load or FPS settings.

Fixed bugs that caused the player to go out of bounds during certain chapters.

Fixed bugs that made it impossible to progress during certain chapters.

Fixed a bug which caused the game to crash during long play sessions.

Other minor bug fixes

Ninja Gaiden 2 Black is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

