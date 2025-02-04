Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Age of Mythology: Retold Headed to PS5 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 283 Views
Xbox announced it is releasing two real-time strategy games on the PlayStation 5 in the coming months.
Age of Mythology: Retold will launch on March 4 and Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition will launch this Spring. Both games will also be getting new DLC alongside the PS5 versions.
Age of Mythology: Retold first released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in September 2024. Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition first released for PC in November 2019 and for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox one in January 2023. Both games are also available on Xbox Game Pass.
Xbox also announced the Age of Empires franchise has surpassed 60 million players worldwide.
"I’m delighted to share that we are giving fans more choice to play where they want by bringing Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Age of Mythology: Retold to PlayStation 5," said the head of World’s Edge studio Michael Mann.
"Playing across all platforms is a game-changer for our franchise, and it’s all about bringing our community together. This isn’t just about convenience—it’s about growing and strengthening the Age community. With cross-play, we’re creating one global battlefield where every strategy, every empire, and every player matters."
View a trailer of the Age of Mythology: Retold DLC below:
Read details on the Age of Mythology: Retold DLC below:
Embark on a legendary journey in Immortal Pillars, the first expansion for Age of Mythology: Retold! Command divine powers, lead mythical creatures, and build majestic cities as you experience a rich tapestry of Chinese culture and mythology. From its captivating deities to its intricate landscapes, “Immortal Pillars” expands your strategic possibilities and immerses you in a vibrant, mythological world
Features:
- 12 New Gods – Including Fuxi, Shennong, Nüwa, Gonggong, Zhurong, and more, each offering unique god powers and mythological units.
- Nine-Level Campaign – Immerse yourself in a narrative journey through Chinese mythology.
- Mythical Units – Command creatures such as the Yazi, Zhuque, and Taowu, each with game-changing abilities.
- Seven New Maps – Explore diverse biomes inspired by China’s iconic landscapes.
Read details on the Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition DLC below:
This spring, the globally beloved Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition will make its debut on PlayStation 5. Alongside this release, we’ll be dropping one of the most exciting downloadable content expansions for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition yet, packed with fresh new content, new civilizations for Ranked play, and ready for all players to enjoy together across all platforms—PC, Xbox, and PlayStation 5.
While we’re keeping some details under wraps until spring, here’s a sneak peek at what’s coming.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.
The controller support and auto-eco in AOE2:DE is amazing! My daughter (Xbox) and I (PC) play this together daily and I can't wait to get this on PS5 for when I don't want to sit at the PC!
Why not the first one ?
The first one was spiritually brought over with the Return of Rome expansion in AoE2. They don't talk about the first game nor do they support it anymore outside of keeping the servers up. First game never got a single DLC/expansion. Looks like the first game and AoE3 will never come to console at this point. AoE3 had several expansions released, but the most recent one was cancelled a few weeks ago, so looks like development on that game is coming to a halt as well.
Goated franchise! This is one that I'm particularly happy to see grow. For a decade, Age was a dead IP with an enduring community, and now it's become a thriving one and quickly becoming a marquee Xbox franchise. World's Edge doesn't get enough credit for this IPs revival. Controller support feels so good to play too! Although I'm surprised an AoE 4 port wasn't announced too lol
60 million players????? Let's pump those numbers up!