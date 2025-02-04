Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Age of Mythology: Retold Headed to PS5 - News

posted 1 hour ago

Xbox announced it is releasing two real-time strategy games on the PlayStation 5 in the coming months.

Age of Mythology: Retold will launch on March 4 and Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition will launch this Spring. Both games will also be getting new DLC alongside the PS5 versions.

Age of Mythology: Retold first released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in September 2024. Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition first released for PC in November 2019 and for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox one in January 2023. Both games are also available on Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox also announced the Age of Empires franchise has surpassed 60 million players worldwide.

"I’m delighted to share that we are giving fans more choice to play where they want by bringing Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Age of Mythology: Retold to PlayStation 5," said the head of World’s Edge studio Michael Mann.

"Playing across all platforms is a game-changer for our franchise, and it’s all about bringing our community together. This isn’t just about convenience—it’s about growing and strengthening the Age community. With cross-play, we’re creating one global battlefield where every strategy, every empire, and every player matters."

View a trailer of the Age of Mythology: Retold DLC below:

Read details on the Age of Mythology: Retold DLC below:

Embark on a legendary journey in Immortal Pillars, the first expansion for Age of Mythology: Retold! Command divine powers, lead mythical creatures, and build majestic cities as you experience a rich tapestry of Chinese culture and mythology. From its captivating deities to its intricate landscapes, “Immortal Pillars” expands your strategic possibilities and immerses you in a vibrant, mythological world

Features:

12 New Gods – Including Fuxi, Shennong, Nüwa, Gonggong, Zhurong, and more, each offering unique god powers and mythological units.

– Including Fuxi, Shennong, Nüwa, Gonggong, Zhurong, and more, each offering unique god powers and mythological units. Nine-Level Campaign – Immerse yourself in a narrative journey through Chinese mythology.

– Immerse yourself in a narrative journey through Chinese mythology. Mythical Units – Command creatures such as the Yazi, Zhuque, and Taowu, each with game-changing abilities.

– Command creatures such as the Yazi, Zhuque, and Taowu, each with game-changing abilities. Seven New Maps – Explore diverse biomes inspired by China’s iconic landscapes.

Read details on the Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition DLC below:

This spring, the globally beloved Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition will make its debut on PlayStation 5. Alongside this release, we’ll be dropping one of the most exciting downloadable content expansions for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition yet, packed with fresh new content, new civilizations for Ranked play, and ready for all players to enjoy together across all platforms—PC, Xbox, and PlayStation 5.

While we’re keeping some details under wraps until spring, here’s a sneak peek at what’s coming.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

