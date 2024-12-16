Black Myth: Wukong and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Debut on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

EA Sports FC 25 has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending December 14, 2024.

45 percent of sales for EA Sports FC 25 were on the PlayStation 5, followed by the Nintendo Switch at 21 percent, the Xbox Series X at 158percent, and the PlayStation 4 at 16 percent.

The retail version of Black Myth: Wukong debuted in seventh place and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle debuted in 20th place. It should be noted Black Myth: Wukong has been available as a digital release since August and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle only includes retail sales on the Xbox Series X and the game is also available on Xbox Game Pass.

Spots two through four remained the same with Hogwarts Legacy in second place, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in third place, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in fourth place.

Super Mario Party Jamboree is up one spot to fifth place, while Nintendo Switch Sports dropped one spot to sixth place. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom remained in eighth place, Sonic X Shadow Generations dropped two spots to ninth place, and Minecraft rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

EA Sports FC 25 Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo Switch Sports Black Myth: Wukong - NEW The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Sonic x Shadow Generations Minecraft

