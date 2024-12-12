Sony Confirms It is Interested in Acquiring FromSoftware Parent Company Kadokawa Corporation - News

It was reported last month Sony Group Corporation was in talks to acquire FromSoftware parent company Kadokawa Corporation.

Sony speaking Yahoo Japan has confirmed it is interested in acquiring Kadokawa Corporation.

"It's true that we have made an initial statement of intent," said Sony (via a translation by VideoGamesChronicle). "We would appreciate it if you would allow us to refrain from further comment."

Kadokawa Corporation owns a number of video game publishers and developers, as well as companies in film and visual, and cross media. Video game subsidiaries at Kadokawa includes Elden Ring developer FromSoftware, Acquire, Spike Chunsoft, and Gotcha Gotcha Games.

