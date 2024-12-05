Super Mario Party Jamboree Tops the Japanese Charts - Sales

posted 8 hours ago

Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) has retaken first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 56,032 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending December 1, 2024.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (NS) dropped one spot to second place with sales of 30,730 units, while the PS5 version dropped from third to fourth place with sales of11,909 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in third place with sales of 12,766 units, Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 11,477 units, and Mario & Luigi: Brothership (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 11,380 units.

Minecraft (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 8,869 units and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 8,217 units. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 6,853 units and Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 6,839 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 91,701 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 38,160 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 4,336 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 57 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 56,691 (8,317,996) PlayStation 5 – 25,860 (5,302,980) Switch Lite – 21,460 (6,253,693) PlayStation 5 Pro – 6,824 (108,916) Switch – 6,330 (1,996,561) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 5,476 (883,391) Xbox Series X – 2,017 (311,966) Xbox Series S – 1,278 (326,144) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 1,041 (10,122) PlayStation 4 – 57 (7,928,884)

