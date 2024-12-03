Steam Deck Tops the Steam Charts During the Autumn Sale - Sales

by, posted 5 hours ago

The Steam Deck has taken first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 49, 2024, which ended December 3, 2024.

Due to the Steam Autumn Sale a number of games have shot up the charts this week. This includes Cyuberpunk 2077 is second place, Baldur's Gate 3 in fourth place, Red Dead Redemption 2 in seventh place, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 in eighth place, Assassin's Creed Odyssey in ninth place, and Hogwarts Legacy in 10th place.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 remained in third place, EA Sports FC 25 remained in fifth place, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl in its second week dropped from first to sixth place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Steam Deck Cyberpunk 2077 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Baldur's Gate 3 EA Sports FC 25 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Red Dead Redemption 2 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Assassin's Creed Odyssey Hogwarts Legacy

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Steam Deck PUBG: Battlegrounds Cyberpunk 2077 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Apex Legends Baldur's Gate 3 Path of Exile 2 EA Sports FC 25 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

