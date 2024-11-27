Report: PlayStation Portal in Black is Coming Soon - News

/ 331 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment is reportedly going to release a version of the PlayStation Portal in black, according to reliable dataminer billbil-kun on Dealabs.

The dataminer claims Sony will release the PlayStation Portal in black in limited quantities and will be priced the same as the current PlayStation Portal - $199.99 / £199.99 / €219.99.

Billbil-kun this week has also claimed Sony will three PlayStation 5 accessories - the DualSense Edge controller, Pulse Elite wireless headphones and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds - in black, as well as a Helldivers 2-themed PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller.

The accessories in black will have the same prices as the white versions. The DualSense Edge controller in black will be priced at $199.99 / £209.99 / €239.99, while the Pulse Elite Wireless Headphones will be priced at $149.99 / £129.99 / €149.99 and the Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds will be available for $199.99 / £199.99 / €219.99. The Helldivers 2-themed will be priced at $84.99 / £74.99 / €84.99.

PlayStation Black Friday deals for 2024 kicked off on November 22 and run until December 2. Games, hardware, accessories, and more on the PlayStation Store, direct.playstation.com, PlayStation Gear, and at participating retailers have been discounted.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles