ABYSS SEEKER - What Do You See Deep in The Abyss Launches December 5 for PC - News

Developer SUCCESS Corporation announced the twin-stick survival shooter game, ABYSS SEEKER - What Do You See Deep in The Abyss, will launch for PC via Steam on December 5.

A dungeon known as the Abyss has suddenly appeared. To open the Door of Darkness at its deepest point, the Seeker plunges into the dungeon gate… in search of the truth. Survive the onslaught of dark forces in this twin-stick survival shooter! Do you have the will?

Gameplay

This is a twin-stick survival shooter game based on HEAVEN SEEKER - The Savior of This Cruel World.

You can freely control your character and survive for a limited time against a large number of enemies.

Survive for a limited time and defeat the boss that appears in the last wave to advance to the next dungeon.

The game is a survivor-type game where players advance to the next dungeon.

Like the original HEAVEN SEEKER - The Savior of This Cruel World, the player character’s shot can be changed by freely combining the customizable items that appear when the character levels up.

The player can change the nature of their shot by freely combining customizable items that appear when the player character levels up, allowing them to fight with their own unique shots.

Story

In this world, Pentagaia, there is a castle in the sky where secrets are said to sleep.

The lords of the five kingdoms, who have come from the five worlds to the from the five worlds to the Castle in the Sky, wishing to return to their original worlds.

The lords of the five kingdoms who have moved from the five worlds to the Celestial Castle in hopes of returning to their original worlds.

The sixth seeker suddenly appears in the castle.

At the same time, a mysterious dungeon gate also appeared.

She has lost her memory, and all she remembers is that she has to is that she must go to the abyss.

Enter the underground gate, and then through the Abyss to reach the Abyss.

Thus began her journey through the Abyss.

