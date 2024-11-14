Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Debuts in 1st on the Swiss Charts - Sales

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 43rd week of 2024.

There were two other new releases in the top 10 this week. The physical version of Alan Wake 2 debuted in eighth place and Sonic x Shadow Generations debuted in 10th place.

Super Mario Party Jamboree, EA Sports FC 25, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, and Dragonball: Sparking! Zero all dropped one spot to second, third, fourth, and fifth places, respectively.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Minecraft remained in sixth and seventh places, respectively. Astro Bot is up one spot to ninth place.

There are a total of six multiplatform titles in the top 10, three Nintendo Switch titles, and one PlayStation 5 title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - NEW Super Mario Party Jamboree EA Sports FC 25 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Alan Wake 2 - NEW Astro Bot Sonic x Shadow Generations - NEW

