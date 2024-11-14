Mario & Luigi: Brothership Tops the Japanese Charts, PS5 Pro Launch - Sales

/ 1,280 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Mario & Luigi: Brothership (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 63,441 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending November 10, 2024.

Battle Spirits CrossOver (NS) debuted in fifth place with sales of 5,355 units and Slitterhead (PS5) debuted in ninth place with sales of 4,697 units.

Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) is in second place with sales of 43,347 units, Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven (NS) is in third place with sales of 6,729 units, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 6,245 units.

Minecraft (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 5,230 units, Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 5,015 units, and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 4,907 units. Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) rounds out the top 10 with sales of 4,472 units.

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling platform with 88,160 units sold. The Nintendo Switch sold 64,012 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 2,405 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 49 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 Pro – 78,086 (78,086) Switch OLED Model – 42,297 (8,174,441) Switch Lite – 16,140 (6,199,385) PlayStation 5 – 8,571 (5,262,559) Switch – 5,575 (19,938,430) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 1,505 (6,641) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,503 (867,237) Xbox Series S – 668 (323,078) Xbox Series X – 232 (308,450) PlayStation 4 – 49 (7,928,758)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles