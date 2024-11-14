Atomfall Releases March 27, 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

posted 11 hours ago

Rebellion Developments announced Atomfall will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on March 27, 2025.

A survival action game inspired by real-life events, Atomfall is set five years after the Windscale nuclear disaster in Northern England.

Explore the fictional quarantine zone, scavenge, craft, barter, fight and talk your way through a British countryside setting filled with bizarre characters, mysticism, cults, and rogue government agencies.

From Rebellion, the studio behind Sniper Elite and Zombie Army, Atomfall will challenge you to solve the dark mystery of what really happened.

Player Driven Mystery

Unravel a tapestry of interwoven narratives through exploration, conversation, investigation, and combat, where every choice you make has consequences.

Explore this Green and Unpleasant Land

The picturesque British countryside, with rolling green hills, lush valleys, and rural villages belie the dangers that await you.

Search, Scavenge, Survive

You’ll need to scavenge for supplies, craft weapons and items, and fight desperately to make it out alive!

